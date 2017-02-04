Colborne (illness) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Jets, Terry Frei of the Denver Post reports.

Colborne will slot into his usual bottom-six role Saturday, skating with Carl Soderberg and Andreas Martinsen on Colorado's fourth line. The 27-year-old forward has failed to tally a single point in his last 34 games, and isn't a practical option in season-long fantasy formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola