Mitchell only has one point in 34 games this season and has averaged just 12:30 of ice time, his lowest in five years with the team.

The 31-year-old's lone point -- a goal -- came 14 games ago, so to say it's been a down year for the depth forward would be a gross understatement. Despite being a bottom-six guy, Mitchell is usually good for 20 to 30 points and, as such, usually maintains some fantasy value in deeper formats since he also racks up a few hits (85 last year, 40 this year) and blocked shots (65 last year, 27 this year). However, his complete lack of offensive production has made the center undesirable in pretty much every format this season.