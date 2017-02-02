Avalanche's John Mitchell: No points in last 20 games
Mitchell has gone 20 games without a point and has just a lone goal on the season.
Even though Mitchell is a bottom-six forward, the fact that he only has a single point in 40 games after producing 20-plus in each of the last four seasons is rather ludicrous. Then again, things have been a disaster all year for the Avs, and the veteran's average ice time is down over three full minutes from last year (12:08 vs. 15:15). All things considered, it's pretty much a no-brainer to steer clear of the 32-year-old at this point in his career.
