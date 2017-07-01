Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Scooped up by Colorado

Bernier signed a one-year $2.75 million contract with the Avalanche on Saturday, TSN reports.

Based on 2016-17 regular-season standings, Bernier moves from the top team in the Western Conference in the Ducks to the worst in Colorado. This is certainly a precarious position for Bernier to be in, and keeper-league owners of Bernier won't soon forget how the goalie was relegated to the minors based on poor play with the Maple Leafs -- before they bought him out of his contract last summer. Still, the silver lining for Bernier is that he could be in line for substantial playing time if Semyon Varlamov shows complications with his hip following surgery or the Avs prove hesitant to rip the training wheels off Jeremy Smith in his second year.