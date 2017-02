Barberio was claimed off waivers by the Avalanche on Thursday.

Formerly with the Canadiens, Barberio moves from a contending team to the league's worst. However, he may see an uptick in playing time over the 15:07 he'd been averaging with the Habs, especially since his new club is dealing with injuries to defensemen Fedor Tyutin (groin) and Erik Johnson (leg).