Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Buries two goals in home loss
Duchene picked up a pair of goals with a plus-1 in Tuesday's 6-4 loss against the Blackhawks.
It was Duchene's fifth multi-goal game of the season, and he snapped a six-game goal drought with the performance. Despite the fact he has been ice-cold lately, he and Nathan MacKinnon have been the only bright spots in an otherwise dreary season overall in Denver.
