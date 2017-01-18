Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Buries two goals in home loss

Duchene picked up a pair of goals with a plus-1 in Tuesday's 6-4 loss against the Blackhawks.

It was Duchene's fifth multi-goal game of the season, and he snapped a six-game goal drought with the performance. Despite the fact he has been ice-cold lately, he and Nathan MacKinnon have been the only bright spots in an otherwise dreary season overall in Denver.

