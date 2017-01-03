Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Offensive struggles continue against Canucks

Duchene failed to find the scoresheet for the sixth time in his past seven games during Monday's loss to Vancouver.

The offensive decline is a serious concern because Colorado is currently the worst team in the league, so Duchene needs to do more than help in the shots column to move the fantasy needle. It isn't time to press the panic button, but it also isn't out of the question to field offers or consider benching Duchene in shallower seasonal settings. Still, with one goal on 26 shots (3.8 shooting percentage) through his past nine games, there's positive regression ahead for the gifted scorer.