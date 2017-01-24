Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Out with illness Monday
Duchene (illness) will not play Monday against the Sharks, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
Duchene reportedly missed the morning skate, too, and isn't feeling well enough to suit up. The timing of the absence is a shame, as the speedy center was finally starting to heat up with four points in his last four contests. Look for further information regarding his status prior to Wednesday's game against Vancouver.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Buries two goals in home loss•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Offensive struggles continue against Canucks•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Keeps rolling with two goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: First multi-point game since late October•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Scores overtime winner in return•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Will return to lineup Monday•