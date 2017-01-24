Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Out with illness Monday

Duchene (illness) will not play Monday against the Sharks, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Duchene reportedly missed the morning skate, too, and isn't feeling well enough to suit up. The timing of the absence is a shame, as the speedy center was finally starting to heat up with four points in his last four contests. Look for further information regarding his status prior to Wednesday's game against Vancouver.

