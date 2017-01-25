Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Ready to go Wednesday

Duchene (illness) will suit up Wednesday night against the Canucks, Terry Frei of The Denver Post reports.

Duchene dropped two goals and two assists in a four-game span before missing Monday's home clash with the Sharks. We wouldn't be surprised if many a fantasy owner has shied away from Avalanche players this season -- they do have a horrendous minus-62 goal differential -- but you'd have to be involved in quite the shallow league to justify benching Duchene, whose owns the team lead with 15 goals and is consistently deployed on the top man-advantage unit.