Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Trio of assists makes eight points in eight games

Duchene delivered a trio of assists in a 5-2 win over the Jets on Saturday.

Duchene has been a disappointment this season, to say the least. But the talented speedster has right points (two goals, six assists) in his last eight games. Maybe the season is shifting for him, despite murmurs that he'd entertain a trade. The second half will be better for Duchene, regardless of where he plays. Get ready for a surge.