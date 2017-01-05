Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Claimed by Colorado on Thursday
The Avalanche successfully claimed Nieto off waivers Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Nieto stays within the Western Conference after the Sharks exposed him to waivers. He's known as a fleet-footed winger capable of working on the penalty kill, but we're expecting him to be confined to a bottom-six role with established skaters in Gabriel Landeskog and Jarome Iginla manning the top two lines, and there's still a chance that Nieto starts out in the minors.
