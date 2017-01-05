The Avalanche successfully claimed Nieto off waivers Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Nieto stays within the Western Conference after the Sharks exposed him to waivers. He's known as a fleet-footed winger capable of working on the penalty kill, but we're expecting him to be confined to a bottom-six role with established skaters in Gabriel Landeskog and Jarome Iginla manning the top two lines, and there's still a chance that Nieto starts out in the minors.