Nieto elected for salary arbitration Wednesday.

Acquired by the Avalanche through waivers last January, Nieto battled through leg/knee injuries to post 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 43 games with his new club. Furthermore, his minus-9 rating with Colorado wasn't egregious considering the Avs posted a minus-112 goal differential for the season. He's the prototypical bottom-six forward who plays hard but doesn't move the needle in most fantasy formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...