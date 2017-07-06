Nieto elected for salary arbitration Wednesday.

Acquired by the Avalanche through waivers last January, Nieto battled through leg/knee injuries to post 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 43 games with his new club. Furthermore, his minus-9 rating with Colorado wasn't egregious considering the Avs posted a minus-112 goal differential for the season. He's the prototypical bottom-six forward who plays hard but doesn't move the needle in most fantasy formats.