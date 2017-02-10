Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Good to go Thursday
Nieto (leg) will suit up for Thursday night's game against the Penguins.
Turns out that Nieto's malady was nothing serious and he'll remain in the lineup, likely in his position on Colorado's second line. The 24-year-old has taken a healthy 24 shots on goal in his 12 games as a member of the Avalanche. The shooting tendency got him two goals against Winnipeg on Saturday, so he'll be hoping for more performances like that.
