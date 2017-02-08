Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Limps off in third period
Nieto (leg) limped to the locker room in the third period of Tuesday's game against the Canadiens.
Nieto was favoring his right leg after blocking a shot. He has posted three goals over the past five games, fitting in nicely in Denver as a top-six forward. When healthy Nieto is still only worth attention in deeper fantasy leagues and as a low-cost flier in DFS.
