Nieto scored a goal and registered seven shots on net during Wednesday's loss to Vancouver.

This was by far Nieto's best game with Colorado. Playing with Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog is a ripe assignment for Nieto to fulfill his offensive potential, but he likely isn't worth a roster spot in the majority of seasonal leagues. Keep tabs on his progress, though, and the 24-year-old winger is currently presenting nice value in daily contests.