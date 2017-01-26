Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Makes impact in loss to Canucks
Nieto scored a goal and registered seven shots on net during Wednesday's loss to Vancouver.
This was by far Nieto's best game with Colorado. Playing with Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog is a ripe assignment for Nieto to fulfill his offensive potential, but he likely isn't worth a roster spot in the majority of seasonal leagues. Keep tabs on his progress, though, and the 24-year-old winger is currently presenting nice value in daily contests.
