Nieto (leg) is questionable to play in Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh.

According to coach Jared Bednar told reporters that Nieto's x-rays came back negative, which is no doubt good news for fantasy owners. Since being claimed by the Avs off waivers, the winger has tallied four goals and one helper in 12 appearances, while seeing 16:51 of ice time per night -- well above his season average of 12:13. If the 24-year-old is unable to go, Colorado may need to promote a player from the minors.