Grigorenko has one goal and four assists over his last eight games.

Now up to 17 points in what's been a horrendous season for pretty much everyone in an Avalanche sweater, Grigorenko is now on an 82-game pace of 31 points. That'd be a new career high for the Russian after he tallied 27 in his Denver debut in 2015-16, and it's worth noting that he's already recorded as many power-play points (four) as last year, so there are some small signs of development here from the 22-year-old.