Grigorenko has 12 points in 36 games this year, including three assists on the power play.

Despite Colorado's struggles this season, the second-year Av is producing at essentially the same rate (0.33 points per game) as last year (27 points, 0.36 points per game), which is a great sign for his development. Grigorenko, a first round selection in 2012 by Buffalo, has also averaged a career-high 2:03 of power-play time and needs just one more point with the man advantage to match his best mark of four, set in 2015-16. He's only relevant in the very deepest of fantasy settings based on his limited production, but he's a player worth watching based on his pedigree and the aforementioned fact he's been able to rise above a terrible campaign by the Avalanche as a whole this year.