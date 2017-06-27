Avalanche's Mikhail Grigorenko: Time likely done in Denver
Grigorenko wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Avalanche and thus is set to become an unrestricted free agent Saturday, The Denver Post reports.
Things haven't exactly gone swimmingly in Grigorenko's first two seasons in Denver, but he was at least able to top the 20-point plateau both times (50 points combined in 149 contests) for one of the league's worst teams. Given his pedigree as the 12th overall pick in 2012 and youth, the 23-year-old Russian will likely have several organizations interested in his services come July 1.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikhail Grigorenko: Available in expansion draft•
-
Avalanche's Mikhail Grigorenko: Nets 10th goal•
-
Avalanche's Mikhail Grigorenko: Strikes twice against Blackhawks•
-
Avalanche's Mikhail Grigorenko: Just one point in last 12 games•
-
Avalanche's Mikhail Grigorenko: Producing more frequently lately•
-
Avalanche's Mikhail Grigorenko: Showing much of the same this season•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...