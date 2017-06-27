Grigorenko wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Avalanche and thus is set to become an unrestricted free agent Saturday, The Denver Post reports.

Things haven't exactly gone swimmingly in Grigorenko's first two seasons in Denver, but he was at least able to top the 20-point plateau both times (50 points combined in 149 contests) for one of the league's worst teams. Given his pedigree as the 12th overall pick in 2012 and youth, the 23-year-old Russian will likely have several organizations interested in his services come July 1.

