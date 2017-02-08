Rantanen scored three times for his first career hat trick in Tuesday's 4-0 win against the Canadiens.

Rantanen struck for two even-strength tallies and a power-play goal in the surprising victory. After a slow start to the season Rantanen is really starting to click. He has posted five goals with an assist over his past five outings. The 19-year-old is just scratching the surface of his immense potential, and he remains a must-have in long-term keeper formats. As far as seasonal play is concerned, he is worth a look in some deeper leagues, but his minus-16 rating is a major deterrent.