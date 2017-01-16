Rantanen has put up six goals and 18 points through 36 games this season -- his first in the NHL.

The young rookie is finding a way to rise above the train wreck that is the Avalanche this season, clipping along at a point-every-other-game rate. Rantanen does, however, own an abominable minus-17 rating, but that's more a byproduct of the status of Colorado having the league's worst goal differential than his poor play. Additionally, the 19-year-old has reeled off seven of his points with the man advantage while averaging 3:16 per game there, so the future definitely looks bright for the 2015 first-round pick.