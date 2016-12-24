Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores fifth goal of campaign
Rantanen scored a third-period goal and registered five shots on net during Friday's overtime win against Chicago.
The rookie is settling in as a capable secondary scorer for Colorado, but he isn't moving the needle enough to warrant ownership outside of deep seasonal leagues. After all, Rantanen has just five goals, 10 assists and 44 shots through 28 games. However, this might be a ripe buy-low time if you're building for the future in a keeper/dynasty league.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Continues offensive burst with two more points•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Stays hot in loss•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two-point performance•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores first career goal•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Pointless in first two games of season•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Recalled from AHL San Antonio•