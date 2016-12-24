Rantanen scored a third-period goal and registered five shots on net during Friday's overtime win against Chicago.

The rookie is settling in as a capable secondary scorer for Colorado, but he isn't moving the needle enough to warrant ownership outside of deep seasonal leagues. After all, Rantanen has just five goals, 10 assists and 44 shots through 28 games. However, this might be a ripe buy-low time if you're building for the future in a keeper/dynasty league.