Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Signs one-year deal

Yakupov (lower body) put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Colorado on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The 2016-17 campaign was supposed to provide Yakupov with a career resurgence after he was traded away from Edmonton and joined St. Louis. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, he could never secure regular minutes with the Blues and suited up in a mere 40 contests. Even when the winger was in the lineup, he averaged a paltry 10:39 of ice time. Yakupov will look to see if the Mile High City is a better fit, but fantasy owners may want to wait until after the start of the season to see what sort of role the former No. 1 overall pick will be given.

