Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Ends game with overtime tally

MacKinnon scored the game-winning goal in overtime and registered an assist against Chicago on Friday.

MacKinnon's speed and quick release were on full display on the game-winner. The goal snapped a five-game scoring drought, and he had just one assist during the span. Now up to nine goals and 23 points, MacKinnon needs to start stringing together a few more multi-point nights if he's going to top his career-high 63 points from his rookie campaign in 2013-14.