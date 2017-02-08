Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Picks up two assists in win

MacKinnon posted two assists with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win against the Canadiens.

MacKinnon has posted three goals with 11 points over the past 13 games, which is the type of production fantasy owners expect from him. The Avalanche have struggled this season, and MacKinnon's minus-14 rating is a deterrent for fantasy owners. However, he generates enough offense to overcome the poor rating.