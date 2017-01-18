Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Posts pair of helpers in loss
MacKinnon posted two assists and he registered three hits in Tuesday's 6-4 loss against the Blackhawks.
These are not the best of times in Denver right now, but MacKinnon continues to do his job well. He has four multi-point performances over his past 10 outings, but his terrible minus-13 caps his fantasy value at the moment. Still, he generates enough scoring to overcome the negative rating.
