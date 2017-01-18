Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Posts pair of helpers in loss

MacKinnon posted two assists and he registered three hits in Tuesday's 6-4 loss against the Blackhawks.

These are not the best of times in Denver right now, but MacKinnon continues to do his job well. He has four multi-point performances over his past 10 outings, but his terrible minus-13 caps his fantasy value at the moment. Still, he generates enough scoring to overcome the negative rating.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola