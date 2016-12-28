Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sandwiches Christmas with two-point games

MacKinnon picked up two assists and went minus-1 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Calgary.

He went into the Christmas break with a two-point game against Chicago last Friday, and MacKinnon came out of it just productively. However, his failures on the power play are becoming hard to miss -- over the last six games, the 21-year-old pivot has averaged 4:34 on the man advantage, resulting in exactly no points. His even-strength productivity has kept him afloat, but he's also among the Avs who aren't playing strong defense, and his career-worst minus-12 rating is the result.