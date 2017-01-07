Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores overtime winner to top Isles

MacKinnon scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Islanders on Friday.

The 21-year-old pivot also assisted on the first goal of the game to improve his numbers to 10 goals, 27 points and 128 shots. With the Avalanche hanging out in the league's basement, MacKinnon's fantasy value is capped, but he remains a solid asset.

