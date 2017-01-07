Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores overtime winner to top Isles
MacKinnon scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Islanders on Friday.
The 21-year-old pivot also assisted on the first goal of the game to improve his numbers to 10 goals, 27 points and 128 shots. With the Avalanche hanging out in the league's basement, MacKinnon's fantasy value is capped, but he remains a solid asset.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sandwiches Christmas with two-point games•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Ends game with overtime tally•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Extends point streak with game-winner Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Banks shortie in win over Bruins•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Snaps four-game drought with two points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues scoring Wednesday•