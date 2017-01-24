Zadorov assisted on both goals in a 5-2 loss Tuesday to the visiting Sharks.

The 21-year-old had just a single assist in 16 games prior to this one, so it was nice to see him make an impact on the scoresheet despite the outcome. The 2013 first-rounded has an ugly minus-17 rating and only eight points in 44 games, making him expendable for fantasy purposes in the vast majority of formats.