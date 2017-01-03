Zadorov collected a power-play assist during Monday's loss to Vancouver.

While it was just the sixth point -- all helpers -- of the year for Zadorov, he's started seeing more ice time and power-play looks of late. Over his past four games, the 21-year-old defenseman has averaged 21:39 of ice with 2:53 on the man advantage. Until the offensive numbers begin adding up, the extended role hardly makes a fantasy ripple, though. Zadorov is nothing more than a player to watch in deep keeper/dynasty settings.