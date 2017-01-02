Wiercioch didn't record a point in December and is mired in a 15-game point drought.

The former Senator actually started off the season relatively well, putting up eight points in his first 17 games. However, Wiercioch has fallen off substantially since then, which is assuredly thanks in part to the struggles of the Avs as a whole, as they currently sit last in the Central Division and own the league's worst goal differential at a horrendous minus-48. That said, even those in deeper leagues would be wise to steer clear of the 26-year-old for the foreseeable future given the bleak outlook for improvement in Denver.