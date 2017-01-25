Wiercioch has just a single point in his last 22 contests, dating back to Nov. 26.

The former Senator also has also skated to an ugly minus-15 during that span, which isn't overly surprising considering the Avalanche are dead-last in the league in goal differential and have had a horrible season. With nine points (none on the power play) and not much else to provide value from a fantasy perspective (47 shots, 35 hits, 39 blocked shots, 19 PIM) Wiercioch can safely be left on the waiver wire in the vast majority of settings.