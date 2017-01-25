Wiercioch has just a single point in his last 22 contests, dating back to Nov. 26.

The former Senator also has also skated to an ugly minus-15 during that span, which isn't overly surprising considering the Avalanche are dead-last in the league in goal differential and have had a horrible season. With nine points (none on the power play) and not much else to provide value from a fantasy perspective (47 shots, 35 hits, 39 blocked shots, 19 PIM) Wiercioch can safely be left on the waiver wire in the vast majority of settings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola