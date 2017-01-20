Avalanche's Rene Bourque: Dealing with lower-body ailment
Bourque missed practice Friday due to a lower-body injury, Terry Frei of The Denver Post reports.
The severity of Bourque's ailment remains unclear, but the veteran winger is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with San Jose, suggesting he may be able to gut it out against the Sharks. If Bourque is unable to play in that one, Andreas Martinsen will likely draw into the lineup in his absence.
