Bourque (lower body) was back in a non-contact jersey at practice Wednesday.

After a brief return to the lineup, Bourque has now missed two games with this ailment, bringing his total to five thus far. The team did not provide an update on the winger's status, but it seems unlikely he will be ready for Thursday's matchup with the Penguins considering he was not cleared for contact. Even when healthy, the veteran has managed a lone helper in his last 17 outings and offers little in terms of fantasy value.