Bourque picked up an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the visiting Rangers.

The point snapped a seven-game drought for the veteran, who now has nine goals and 13 points through 34 games this year. His 61 shots on goal and 25 PIM aren't bad, but he -- like the majority of the Avs -- has an ugly minus-13 rating, which is actually only fifth worst on the team.