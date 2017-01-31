Bourque (lower body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's road contest against the Ducks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The veteran forward's activation from IR strongly suggests that he'll be in the lineup for this next contest, but either way, fantasy owners aren't likely to be sweating out his status. He's accumulated an uninspiring 13 points in 41 games to go along with a minus-13 goal differential.