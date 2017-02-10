Bourque (lower body) is not currently traveling with the team but might meet them at some point during the five-game road trip, Terry Frei of the Denver Post reports.

This assessment presumably rules Bourque out for this weekend's games against the Rangers and Islanders, but leaves open the possibility that he could join up with them if he can get healthy. We'll be sure to update his status if that's the case, but his 13 points on the season should keep him off the majority of fantasy rosters as it is.