Avalanche's Rene Bourque: Placed on IR
Bourque (lower body) was designated for injured reserve -- retroactive to Jan. 19 -- on Tuesday.
Jim O'Brien was called up from AHL San Antonio to take Bourque's spot on the active roster. The veteran will be out through the All-Star break, with his next chance to return coming Jan. 31.
