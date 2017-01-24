Bourque (lower body) was designated for injured reserve -- retroactive to Jan. 19 -- on Tuesday.

Jim O'Brien was called up from AHL San Antonio to take Bourque's spot on the active roster. The veteran will be out through the All-Star break, with his next chance to return coming Jan. 31.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola