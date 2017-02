Bourque (lower body) will play Tuesday night's road game against the Ducks, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Bourque will return to his place on the third line with Blake Comeau on the other wing and Joe Colborne in the middle. If that doesn't sound very enticing, it shouldn't -- the three have combined for just 19 goals this season on a team that averages a league-worst 2.02 goals per game.