Bourque (lower body) will not play in Saturday's road game against the Sharks, The Denver Post reports.

It's safe to assume that Bourque will need to practice before the team would consider plugging him back into the lineup -- he missed Friday's session due to the ailment. Andreas Martinsen is expected to slot in on the fourth line with Bourque ailing, though he's projected to be on the left wing while Joe Colborne goes to the right side. Now, the veteran Bourque will try to get healthy for Monday's home clash with Team Teal.