Bourque was scoreless with a plus-1 and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 6-4 loss against the Blackhawks.

Bourque was skating in his 700th career NHL game, but he was unable to record any points for the sixth straight outing. He has also been blanked in 13 of the past 14 contests. At this point of his career he is only helping fantasy owners in the shots on goal (75) and penalty minutes (42) categories.