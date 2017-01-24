Avalanche's Rene Bourque: Unlikely to go Wednesday
Bourque (lower body) has been classified as doubtful for Wednesday's home game against the Canucks and is projected to play again after the All-Star break.
Assuming Bourque does not play Wednesday, it will represent the third game in a row that he has missed due to injury. The 35-year-old hasn't netted a goal since Dec. 14 and is nothing more than a bottom-six winger on a really bad team. He shouldn't be considered in basically any fantasy format.
