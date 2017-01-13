Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Ducks in return

Varlamov (groin) allowed three goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Varlamov's first start since Dec. 22 went much like the rest of the season has, which is why his record sits at 6-15-0. His 3.32 GAA and .901 save percentage are right in line with backup Calvin Pickard's respective 3.06 and .902 marks, so the Russian should continue to guard the Colorado crease with regularity. The combination of his own shortcomings and poor defensive play in front of him make Varlamov far from an attractive commodity despite the playing time, though.