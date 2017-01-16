Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal against Blackhawks
Varlamov will be between the sticks for Tuesday's meeting with Chicago.
Since returning from a seven-game injury absence, Varlamov has dropped two in a row, allowing a trio of goals in each of those defeats. The netminder will get a chance to right the ship on Tuesday versus a Hawks squad that is 10-9-1 on the road and has just five wins in their last 10 outings.
