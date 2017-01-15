Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 29 saves in tough loss

Varlamov made 29 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Predators. It was his fourth straight loss.

Varly has coughed up his share of hairballs this season, but this one wasn't one of them. He looked surprisingly effective in the blue paint on Saturday; his team just couldn't tickle enough twine to get him the win. Varlamov is now 6-16 on the season.