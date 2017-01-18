Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Misses practice with groin flare-up

Varlamov was not at practice Wednesday after a recurrence of his groin injury.

It seems Varlamov can't shake this ailment, with his availability against the Ducks on Thursday suddenly up in the air. While the 28-year-old has not been ruled out, it seems more likely than not that Calvin Pickard will get the start versus Anaheim. As of now, Colorado have not brought in a third netminder, so it is possible Varlamov is at least healthy enough to serve as the backup.