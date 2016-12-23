Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Out for Friday's game
Varlamov (groin) won't play Friday against Chicago.
Varlamov's absence should give backup Calvin Pickard a shot at a start. While the holiday break should help, it's too early to tell how long Varly will be out. Spencer Martin was called up from AHL San Antonio to provide depth while he's sidelined.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yanked after five-goal disaster•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in goal Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Plays well with 31 saves in losing effort•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Returning to net Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Skates Saturday, likely not ready yet•