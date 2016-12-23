Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Out for Friday's game

Varlamov (groin) won't play Friday against Chicago.

Varlamov's absence should give backup Calvin Pickard a shot at a start. While the holiday break should help, it's too early to tell how long Varly will be out. Spencer Martin was called up from AHL San Antonio to provide depth while he's sidelined.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola