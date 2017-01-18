Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Out through All-Star break

Varlamov (groin) will be shut down until after the All-Star break, according to Avs coach Jared Bednar.

All-Star weekend will commence Jan. 29, so this news effectively rules out Colorado's starting backstop for at least the next four games. Since Varly continues to be hampered by the groin ailment, it becomes that much more important to give him ample rest and recovery time. Calvin Pickard -- who is coming off a start for which he turned in a .972 save percentage -- will be the de facto No. 1 goalie for the Avs.