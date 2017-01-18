Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Peppered in Tuesday's home loss

Varlamov stopped just 21 of the 26 shots he faced in Tuesday's 6-4 loss against the Blackhawks.

Varlamov has been absolutely awful this season, and a lack of offensive support wasn't to blame in this one. He's been a sieve, so the Russian netminder should only be trusted in the deepest of fantasy leagues if you're absolutely desperate. The Avs have won just five times in their past 27 on home ice, and there's very little reason to think things will turn around for Varly and his mates anytime soon.