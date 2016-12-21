Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Plays well with 31 saves in losing effort

Varlamov turned aside 31 of 33 shots against Minnesota on Tuesday, but the Avs still suffered a 2-0 shutout loss.

He had eight days between starts thanks to a groin injury, but Varlamov's still turned in two straight sparkling efforts. That doesn't make up for his struggles on the whole this season, but it does at least offer some hope that if the silent Colorado offense can find its groove, the team might actually start winning some games.